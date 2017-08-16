Facebook picks Ohio for its latest data center

Facebook has selected New Albany, Ohio as the location for its 10th major data center. New Albany is a town of about 8,500 people located in the geographic center of Ohio, about 20 miles to the northeast of Columbus, and at an elevation of 1,000 feet.



Prineville, Oregon

Forest City, North Carolina

Luleå, Sweden

Altoona, Iowa

Fort Worth, Texas

Clonee, Ireland

Los Lunas, (New Mexico

Odense, Denmark (announced Jan 2017)





Like Facebook's other recent data center projects, this new facility will be powered 100% by renewable energy and it will used Open Compute Project architecture and principles, including direct evaporative cooling by outdoor air.The New Albany data center will be 900,000 square feet in size and located on a 22 acre parcel. Media reports stated that Facebook plans to invest $750 million in the project. The New Albany data center is expected to go online in 2019.Locations of Facebook data centers: