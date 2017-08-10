F5 selects Anuta NCX intent-based orchestration

Silicon Valley-based Anuta Networks, a provider of network services orchestration solutions, announced that its NCX intent-based orchestration platform has been deployed within F5 Networks Silverline to automate network services.





The F5 Silverline DDoS Protection service is designed to keep customer businesses online when under DDoS attack with a reduced risk of downtime while providing enhanced visibility. To address the global demand and to offer on-demand provisioning, F5 Networks explored the use of network orchestration solutions.





Anuta NCX is a model-driven orchestration platform that enables devops for networking. The solution has been demonstrated with large enterprises and service providers to accelerate network services, reduce opex and support consistency among heterogeneous infrastructure. NCX enables orchestration of L2-L7 physical and virtual appliances from more than 35 vendors and features a comprehensive REST API to integrate with multiple northbound ticketing systems and OSS/BSS.





Anuta Networks enables multi-vendor network orchestration for branch, campus, data centre and service provider-managed enterprise networks. Its NCX network orchestration platform allows customers to automate and accelerate network services. NCX offers lifecycle service orchestration of physical, virtual and hybrid networks, allowing customers to leverage existing investments in infrastructure and transition to the software-defined networking (SDN)/network functions virtualisation (NFV) environments.





Commenting on the agreement, Mike Lechner, manager, product development for Silverline at F5 Networks, said, “When F5 explored multiple orchestration solutions, it evaluated based on breadth of multi-vendor coverage, scalability, support for open APIs, extensibility and multi-tenancy… Anuta's Yang model-based NCX platform allows applications to describe intent to the network without worrying about underlying physical infrastructure… NCX enabled its devops teams to focus on the service workflow instead of learning complex CLIs".







