Expereo opens SD-WAN POP at CoreSite Miami

Expereo, a leading managed SD-WAN, Internet connectivity services and cloud acceleration solutions provider, has deployed a new network Point of Presence (PoP) at CoreSite's Miami data center.



Expereo’s Miami POP provides 10GB connectivity to Latin America for its Cloud Acceleration service, called Accelerated Cloud Access (XCA). The company said this service overcomes the limitations of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) routing to deliver improved user productivity experiences for cloud applications, through speed and reliability optimized Internet routing.



“CoreSite is a high-performance partner that we know is highly reliable and provides an excellent customer experience,” said Sander Barens, Vice President of Commercial Development at Expereo. “As we worked to establish our Miami POP, it was clear to us that CoreSite was best positioned to provide the required international connectivity options that we need to support our Latin America services and ensure our customers have the performance and connectivity they expect from Expereo.”



