Evolve IP acquires Mtel, a Dutch cloud company

Evolve IP, describing itself as the Cloud Strategy Company, announced that it has acquired Mtel, a European cloud communications solutions provider based in the Netherlands, as part of the company's ongoing growth strategy and to provide an increased presence in Europe.





Evolve IP noted that it shares a core market differentiator with Mtel in terms of delivering tailored contact centre solutions and custom integration designed to meet the specific needs of a customer's business. Mtel also offers a physical presence and data centres in Europe, complementing Evolve IP's existing facilities in the UK, Israel and Australia. In addition, Mtel has significant local technical, support, development and sales and marketing resources in the region.

Evolve IP provides cloud solutions to more than 1,500 enterprises and over 210,000 end users in sectors including healthcare, finance, legal, insurance, construction, technology and retail. Evolve IP's OneCloud strategy enables companies to migrate multiple integrated cloud computing and cloud communications services onto a single, unified platform that encompasses disaster recovery, contact centre, IP phone systems/unified communications, virtual desktops and IaaS.





Mtel offers a portfolio of cloud-hosted ICT/telephone services for managing and monitoring customer contact centres. Its solutions are delivered via a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model designed to integrate with existing ICT infrastructure. Mtel's technology is based on multi-tenant software from major suppliers that allows customised configurations to address specific business needs.





In May, Evolve IP announced that it had acquired Azzaron, a workspace-a- a-service provider located in Mesa, Arizona, marking its 10th acquisition. The purchase was part of the company's ongoing growth strategy, providing an increased presence in the American southwest region and the veterinary, construction and legal vertical markets. Azzaron provides cloud computing solutions including desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and a secure file sharing and collaboration service.







