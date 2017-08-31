Ethernet Alliance appoints new officers

The Ethernet Alliance announced the appointments of Mr. Greg McSorley of Amphenol Corporation as President, and Mr. Craig Carlson of QLogic Corporation as Treasurer. Both previously served as members of the organization’s Board of Directors.



McSorley, who currently serves as Technical Business Development Manager for Amphenol, replaces outgoing President Scott Kipp of Brocade Communications Systems.



Carlson serves as a Senior Technologist with the CTO Office of QLogic.



“We’re sad to have to say farewell to Scott, who has served the Ethernet Alliance well as its President for six years. Thanks to his astute guidance and dedicated efforts, we have been able to realize many of our strategic goals, such as delivering the industry’s first forward-looking Ethernet roadmap. His presence will be greatly missed,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer, Huawei.



