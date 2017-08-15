Ericsson joins Zain Kuwait-led utilities transformation project

Zain Kuwait is leading one of the largest utilities digital transformation projects in the Middle East that will oversee the deployment of a smart metering solution, including an Enterprise and Cloud Billing solution and Multiservice Delivery Platform.



As the sole technology partner in the Zain-led consortium, Ericsson will provide a range of Managed Services for improved network operations and security, and for Internet of Things applications. Furthermore, the cross-industry Ericsson Multiservice Delivery Platform will help digitalize channels for consumer interaction, offering personalized and user-friendly services for all types of devices through self-service portals. Additional Ericsson solutions will provide important features for areas such as customer care, post- and prepaid services, performance management, event planning, and analysis of network data.



The project will be completed by 2024.



https://www.ericsson.com/en/press-releases/2017/8/ericsson-joins-zain-kuwait-led-utilities-digital-transformation-project