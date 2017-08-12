Equinix ties in SAP Cloud

Equinix began offering direct and private access to the SAP Cloud portfolio, including SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform, in multiple markets across the globe.



The dedicated, private connections are now available via Equinix Cloud Exchange and the SAP Cloud Peering service in the Equinix Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, New York, Silicon Valley, Sydney, Toronto and Washington, D.C. International Business Exchange (IBX) data centers, with additional markets planned for later this year.



In addition to SAP, Equinix offers dedicated access to AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle, Google Cloud Platform, and other leading cloud providers.



"SAP joined the Equinix Cloud Exchange platform to address customer requirements for enterprise hybrid architecture in an environment that lends itself to the very highest levels of performance and reliability. With SAP's traditional base of more than 300,000 software customers seeking ways to take the next step in a cloud-enabled world, SAP has established efficient capabilities to deliver on those requirements," stated Christoph Boehm senior vice president and head of Cloud Delivery Services, SAP.



