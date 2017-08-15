Equinix brings AWS Direct Connect to NY

Equinix has established connectivity into Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect service in the New York region, enabling all Equinix customers in the New York metro the ability to access AWS Direct Connect at all available speeds via Equinix Cloud Exchange or Equinix-provided metro connectivity options.



The Equinix New York campus consists of eight data centers that serve as business hubs for approximately 825 companies across multiple industries, with a high concentration of financial services and media firms. In addition to directly connecting to AWS, Equinix New York customers can choose from a broad range of network services from 125 providers. Equinix New York data centers are also home to the Equinix Financial eXchange, a large community of financial market participants that exchange data in close proximity to each other to optimize their electronic trading operations.



The addition of New York brings the total number of Equinix metros offering AWS Direct Connect service to seventeen: Amsterdam, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Los Angeles, London, Munich, New York, Osaka, Sao Paulo, Seattle, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Warsaw and Washington, D.C./Northern Virginia.



