EE's broadband service in the UK experienced an outage lasting many hours and impacting users in London, the Midlands, the southwest of England and Scotland. Online commentators attributed the outage to a fault with EE's DNS.
Tuesday, August 29, 2017
EE UK suffers broadband outage
