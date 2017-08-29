Tuesday, August 29, 2017

EE UK suffers broadband outage

Tuesday, August 29, 2017  ,  No comments

EE's broadband service in the UK experienced an outage lasting many hours and impacting users in London, the Midlands, the southwest of England and Scotland. Online commentators attributed the outage to a fault with EE's DNS.

http://ee.co.uk/




0 comments:

Post a Comment

See also