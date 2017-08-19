Dell'Oro: WLAN market bolstered by cloud subscriptions

Migration to higher-end and Cloud-managed products will bolster the Wireless LAN market between now and 2021, according to a newly released market forecast report by Dell’Oro Group, which predicts that average prices will rise with user adoption of new technologies and Cloud subscription licenses



“The trend is clear—users are willing to pay a premium for higher-performance WiFi experience,” said Trent Dell’Oro, Business Analyst at Dell’Oro Group. “Over the past several quarters average prices have been rising on like-for-like class of products. For example, upgrades to 802.11ac Wave 2, and NBASE-T have been contributing to rising average prices. We predict the trend will continue in 2018 and beyond as 802.11ax products become widely available. What we found most interesting is the impact Cloud-managed subscription license will have on average prices over the long run. By the fourth year of the forecast, the compounded income from licenses will be a significant contribution,” added Dell’Oro.



The Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report highlights other key trends, including:





A discussion on the role 5G may play in Enterprise Campus networking.

An analysis of Enterprise Campus networking trends for wired Ethernet and Wireless LAN.

Cloud-managed Wireless LAN forecast by access points versus subscription licenses.

An in-depth analysis on the adoption of 802.11ax, at different price thresholds.