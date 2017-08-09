Dell'Oro forecasts G.fast revenue growth of 600% in '19

According to its latest Broadband Access 5-year Forecast Report from Dell’Oro Group, G.fast revenue growth is set to increase by almost 600% in 2019 as operators complete testing and trials of G.fast amendment 3 chipsets and systems.





While the market for G.fast has been slow to develop initially, Dell'Oro predicts that 2019 will be the year when G.fast sees significant adoption, which will then have a knock-on effect on the future development of broadband access markets worldwide, including based on PON, DSL and cable/coax technology.





Dell'oro expects that momentum in the G.fast market will continue through the 5-year forecast period, and anticipates that G.fast revenue will account for more than a third of the overall DSL market by 2021.





Commenting on the report, Alam Tamboli, senior analyst at Dell’Oro, said, "Operators are holding off on massive deployments throughout their networks until they have more hands-on time with amendment 3 chipsets and systems, which will be available in early 2018… furthermore, many operators that wish to deploy G.fast into larger buildings via FTTB architectures are waiting for 32 or higher port-count units to be tested more thoroughly".



