Dan Pitt, MEF: Perspective on Open Source





The industry is looking very closely at open source software and open source hardware for a number of reasons, says Dan Pitt, MEF, Senior Vice President. Open source shares the development costs in a way that provides everyone with access to the same code base. MEF builds a larger framework that incorporates components that could be built with open source or closed source software elements, shows how you can create end-to-end services with them, and defines LSO APIs that MEF members can instantiate with open source software. MEF currently is developing Software Development Kits (SDKs) for the LSO APIs.



See video: https://youtu.be/lBA9RjzvNdU



