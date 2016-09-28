Cylance reports 283% YoY revenue growth

Cylance, a privately held company that offers AI-powered cyber defense, reported the following metrics:
- 283 percent growth in overall revenue
- 119 percent growth in overall bookings
- 169 percent growth in the number of customers
- Over 5 million endpoints sold
- 171 percent growth in deals
- 100 percent growth in the number of OEM partnerships
Cylance also announced the appointment of Brian Robins as chief financial officer. Robins previously served as chief financial officer at AlienVault. Before that, he served as vice president and chief financial officer of Global Business Services at CSC, a multinational IT and professional services corporation. Earlier in his career, Robins was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Verisign.
http://www.cylance.com
Cylance: AI and Cybersecurity
Stuart McClure, CEO and founder of Cylance, discusses the intersection of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. Cylance, which has been selling its AI-based solution for about 2 years, has grown to over 700 employees and about 3,000 customers with some 3 million endpoints. Filmed at Net Events' Global Press & Analyst Summit in California. See video: https://youtu.be/27yUlW0lskg http://www.netevents.o...
