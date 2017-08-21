CoreSite Extends Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to more data centers

CoreSite announced the expanded availability of Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, which can now be privately accessed from seven of CoreSite’s markets across the country, including Northern Virginia, Chicago, Silicon Valley, Denver, Los Angeles, New York, and Boston.



This enables CoreSite customers to privately connect to Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 via the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange, which provides high-performance, SLA-backed virtual connections and on-demand provisioning.



“We are excited to announce the expanded availability of Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute connectivity to our customers across seven of our key markets,” said Brian Warren, Senior Vice President of Engineering & Product at CoreSite. “We are enabling our customers with the solutions necessary to bring together all of their applications, data, devices, and resources, both on-premise and in the cloud, with predictable, reliable and secure high-throughput connections.”



