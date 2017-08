Consolidated Smart Systems, one of the largest private broadband providers in California, has selected Zayo for a dark fiber solution to enhance and expand their broadband service capabilities to multiple dwelling unit (MDU) communities in Southern California. The deal will expand Zayo’s existing fiber footprint in the Los Angeles metro area. Financial terms were not disclosed.





Zayo will provide approximately 190 miles of dark fiber, which includes existing network and new build. Zayo will manage the infrastructure, providing a private dedicated network (PDN) that will start with 10G Ethernet services to each location.