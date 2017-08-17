Comcast rolls out Xfinity Mobile

Comcast completed its nationwide rollout of Xfinity Mobile across all of its sales channels in all of its markets.



Xfinity Mobile is a new wireless service that combines its partner's (Verizon) 4g LTE network with its own Wi-Fi network of more than 18 million hotspots. Comcast estimates that nearly 70% of customers will connect to the Wi-Fi hotspots when they are on the go.



"We created a unique mobile experience that’s simple and saves customers money by connecting to our nationwide Wi-Fi network, and allows them to only pay for the data they use," said Greg Butz, president of Xfinity Mobile. "Now that we’re available across all of our distribution platforms, including our retail locations in all of our markets, we look forward to introducing even more customers to Xfinity Mobile."



Two pricing options are offered:





Unlimited – $45 per month, per line on up to five lines with no usage limits.

By the Gig – $12 per GB of shared cellular data across all lines on an account each month. The majority of customers are choosing this option.