Comcast Business Rolls DOCSIS 3.1 in Northeast & Mid-Atlantic

Comcast Business is now offering DOCSIS 3.1-based Internet service to business customers in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States including Greater Boston; Greater Philadelphia; New Jersey; and northern Delaware; as well as in Baltimore, MD; Charlottesville, VA; and Washington, D.C.



Comcast plans to rollout DOCSIS 3.1-based Internet in other areas this Fall. The service is already avaialble in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Chattanooga, Huntsville and Miami.



“Comcast is building the nation’s largest gig-speed network. We have been at the forefront of DOCSIS 3.1 deployment and today’s roll out further demonstrates our commitment to bringing this transformational technology to all businesses in our footprint,” said Kevin O’Toole, senior vice president of Product Management at Comcast Business. “Our gig-speed network allows businesses to quickly and easily scale network capacity at their locations to suit their individual needs and to support new technology applications on-site or in the cloud."



http://www.comcast.com



