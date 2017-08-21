Cisco to acquire Springpath for hyperconvergence software - $320m

Cisco agreed to acquire Springpath, a start-up specializing in hyperconvergence software for $320 million in cash and assumed equity awards.



Springpath, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, has developed a distributed file system purpose-built for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems. Cisco and Springpath have worked together since early 2016 to launch HyperFlex, a fully integrated hyperconverged infrastructure system.



Cisco said the acquisition will allow it to continue to deliver next-generation data center innovation to its customers.



"This acquisition is a meaningful addition to our data center portfolio and aligns with our overall transition to providing more software-centric solutions," said Rob Salvagno, Cisco vice president, Corporate Business Development. "Springpath's file system technology was built specifically for hyperconvergence, which we believe will deliver sustainable differentiation in this fast-growing segment. I'm excited to be able to provide our customers and partners with the simplicity and agility they need in data center innovation."



Springpath was co-founded by Mallik Mahalingam and Krishna Yadappanavar, both whom previously held senior engineering roles at VMware.