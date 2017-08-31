Ciena posts quarterly revenue of $729m, up 8.7% yoy

Ciena reported revenue of $728.7 million for its fiscal third quarter 2017, as compared to $670.6 million for the fiscal third quarter 2016. Net income (GAAP) amounted to $60.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, which compares to a GAAP net income of $33.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the fiscal third quarter 2016.



“We delivered another solid quarter with strong revenue growth and profitability, and we took additional market share through our diversification and innovation leadership,” said Gary B. Smith, president and CEO, Ciena. “Our continued success, combined with strong fundamental demand drivers that are playing in our favor, is drawing a clear division between the winners and losers in the marketplace.”



Ciena said its expects fiscal fourth quarter 2017 revenue to be in the range of $720 to $750 million.



Some highlights:





U.S. customers contributed 60.1% of total revenue

Two customers each accounted for greater than 10% of revenue and in aggregate represented 28% of total revenue

Cash and investments totaled $854.2 million

Cash flow from operations totaled $50.6 million

Headcount totaled 5,780

