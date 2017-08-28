Ciena Appoints Bill Fathers to Board

Ciena appointed William D. Fathers to its Board of Directors.



Fathers, 49, currently serves as the Senior Operating Partner responsible for investments in Communications Infrastructure at Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm specializing in North American middle-market infrastructure. He also currently serves as Senior Advisor to Berkshire Partners, a leading private investment firm. From 2013 through 2016, Fathers was Executive Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Services at VMWare. He previously served as President of Savvis, a public data center and cloud infrastructure provider. Mr. Fathers also worked for Thomson Reuters, where he helped build businesses in a number of international markets throughout Europe, Asia and North America.



Fathers also serves on the board of directors of Cologix Inc.



http://www.ciena.com



