China Mobile Hong Kong and Huawei build All-Cloud Core Showcase

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) and Huawei have jointly built an all-Cloud Core Network showcase to serve as an incubation center for new businesses.



At the showcase, more than 20 main traditional core network NEs have been moved on to the cloud, where the same NFVI is shared.



The companies said their deployment approach makes O&M more efficient and allows resources to be better utilized. The unified NFVI accelerates rollout of new services, guarantees fast innovation and service verification. So far, the site has provided more than three million subscribers with mobile data, VoLTE (Voice over LTE) and VoWiFi (Voice over WiFi). All KPIs show that network operation has been stable.



http://www.huawei.com/en/news/2017/8/All-Cloud-Core-Network-Showcase





