Champion ONE ships 10km 25G SFP28 LR transceiver

Champion ONE announced commercial availability of its new portfolio of 25G SFP28 hot-pluggable transceivers. The company said its new transceivers are universally compatible across various OEM switch and router platforms .







The new low-power transceivers are based on the SFP+ MSA form factor, and support 25G Ethernet and 24.3G CPRI. They come in two versions: the SR (rated 70m on OM3 multimode fiber or 100m on OM4 multimode fiber) and LR (rated 10km on single mode fiber). The LR is available in both commercial temperature (0 to 70° C) and hardened (-40 to 85° C) versions to support deployment in uncontrolled environments. The power consumption is only 1.0W (SR) and 1.5W (LR) for these transceivers”We continue to innovate and support our customers’ need for expanded bandwidth,” said Champion ONE CEO John Jutila. “By leading the industry with the release of our new portfolio of 25G transceivers, our carrier customers can use these products for expanded 5G LTE wireless fronthaul applications or 4x25G breakout configurations for their 100G Ethernet links and our enterprise customers can deploy them as a low cost migration to higher data rates.”