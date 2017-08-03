CESNET of Czech Republic deploys Coriant Groove

Coriant announced that the CESNET, provider of network infrastructure for the R&E sector in the Czech Republic, has tested the Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform combined with the CESNET-developed Czech Light family of advanced optical devices for a trial of high-capacity coherent optical transmission in its nationwide e-infrastructure.





As part of CESNET's planned deployment and ongoing exploration of new technologies, Coriant and CESNET are collaborating to demonstrate bi-directional single lambda 200 Gbit/s transmission in a multi-site data centre interconnect (DCI) application.





CESNET develops and operates the Czech Republic's national e-infrastructure that is designed to support the science, research and education communities. The nationwide broadband network connects universities and research institutions located in all of the country's major cities and is designed to provide a reliable foundation for high-performance computer networks, computational grids, data storage and transfer and collaborative working environments.





The Coriant Groove G30 Network Disaggregation Platform is an advanced 1 RU modular, open transport solution for cloud and data centre networks that can be configured both as a muxponder terminal solution and as an open line system (OLS) optical layer solution. Targeting interconnectivity applications, the disaggregated Groove G30 is designed to deliver high density and flexibility with low power consumption.





The CESNET Association, founded by Czech universities and the Academy of Sciences, engages in research and development in ICT and is responsible for building and developing the CESNET national e-infrastructure for research and education. CESNET also represents the Czech Republic in international projects, notably the pan-European GÉANT network project and grid projects (EGI.eu).







