California's CENIC extends fibre lease with Level 3 to 2040

CENIC (Corporation for Education Network Initiatives in California), the organisation that provides global connectivity for education and research institutions in California, announced an agreement to extend its fibre leases, called indefeasible rights of use (IRUs), with Level 3 Communications on more than 8,000 miles of dark fibre until 2040.

Through the collaboration, Level 3 provides CENIC with access to its extensive fibre network to serve the organisation's 11,000-member institutions, including universities, schools, libraries and other cultural, scientific and arts organisations across California.





Regarding the renewed lease agreement, Louis Fox, president and CEO of CENIC, noted, "CENIC's next generation terabit network, CENIC 2.0, will have even greater user control and visibility, automation and software capacities for security, computation, and storage".







