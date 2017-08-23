CALIENT acquired by Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co.

Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co., Ltd. has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in CALIENT Technologies, a supplier of optical switching solutions based on proprietary 3D microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. CALIENT is based in Goleta, California (near Santa Barbara).



CALIENT’s S-Series Optical Circuit Switches are used in data center, compute cluster and communication service provider applications.



In a joint statement, Carvin Chen, EVP of Chunxing and Atiq Raza, CEO of CALIENT, said: “Chunxing and CALIENT share very similar management philosophies, cultures and values. This lays a very profound and solid foundation for our two companies to join together at a perfect time and with a perfect match to cope with the demands and challenges of keeping pace with a fast-growing new generation of optical switching technology. With our most cutting-edge optical switching technology, products and systems, and by exploring and leveraging both companies’ strengths and synergies, our common vision is to create a great world-leading company to explore, develop and deliver the most innovative optical switching value propositions and solutions to our most valuable customers and the market.”



The company will continue to operate from its Goleta, CA, headquarters under the CALIENT brand.



CALIENT’s enabling technology is a three-dimensional array of silicon micro mirrors that are used to switch up to 320 incoming fiber optic signals from any port to any output port.



