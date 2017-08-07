Brocade Sells its SDN Controller to Lumina, a start-up

Lumina Networks, a start-up based in San Jose, California, has acquired Brocade Communications' OpenDaylight-powered SDN Controller product family.



Lumina also brings along with key technical team members from Brocade and existing customer engagements with some of the world’s largest service providers.



Lumina said its OpenDaylight solution will enable service providers to directly control their SDN implementations while providing the flexibility to develop their own solutions through their choice of vendors thus eliminating lock-in. Lumina also offers NetDev Services to help organizations transform their network engineering and operations team.





“Our job is to be the catalyst to help service providers bring open software networking out of the lab and into their live network,” said Andrew Coward, chief executive officer, Lumina Networks. “We started Lumina Networks to ensure providers can use open source in critical use cases. But just delivering technology is not enough. Our customers are doing the implementation with us, so they can learn and acquire the skills, tools and practices needed to develop and manage the platforms we jointly deploy.”



Lumina’s product portfolio includes:



Lumina SDN Controller: A fully tested, documented and quality-assured edition of OpenDaylight, that provides a common open platform to control the network and manage its nodes.

Lumina Flow Manager: A controller-based application that enables more simplified and sophisticated traffic engineering of the network with advanced algorithms such as path-computation for efficient traffic flows.

Lumina Zero Touch Installer: A controller-based application that provides initialization of devices, such as virtual CPE, with the correct software image and configuration automatically.