Broadcom posts quarterly revenue of US$4.463 billion, up 18% yoy

Broadcom reported quarter net revenue of $4,463 million, an increase of 7 percent from $4,190 million in the previous quarter and an increase of 18 percent from $3,792 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin was $2,149 million, or 48.2 percent of net revenue. Operating income was $648 million, or 14.5 percent of net revenue. This compares with operating income of $474 million, or 11.3 percent of net revenue, in the prior quarter, and operating loss of $264 million, or 7.0 percent of net revenue, in the same quarter last year.



“We continue to execute consistently and delivered strong financial results for our third fiscal quarter, with revenue growth of 6 percent and EPS growth of 11 percent sequentially” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Limited. “We are expecting revenue growth to further accelerate in the fourth fiscal quarter, led by robust content gains and seasonal strength in our wireless segment.”



