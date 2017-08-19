Box integrates Google Cloud Vision for image recognition

Box is integrating Google Cloud Vision into is cloud storage service to provide its enterprise customers with advanced image recognition.
The capability, which is currently in private beta, leverages machine learning to help enterprises improve workflows and drive efficiencies through more accurate discovery and deeper insights into unstructured content stored in Box.
“Box’s application of Google Cloud’s machine learning APIs brings to life the potential of AI in the enterprise,” said Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Google Cloud AI and Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University. “Understanding images remains a challenge for businesses and Box’s application of the Vision API demonstrates how the accessibility of machine learning models can unlock potential within a business’s own data. Ultimately it will democratize AI for more people and businesses.”
