Box integrates Google Cloud Vision for image recognition

Box is integrating Google Cloud Vision into is cloud storage service to provide its enterprise customers with advanced image recognition.



The capability, which is currently in private beta, leverages machine learning to help enterprises improve workflows and drive efficiencies through more accurate discovery and deeper insights into unstructured content stored in Box.





“Organizations today have no way to extract insights from the massive amounts of unstructured data that are essential to their business, missing a huge opportunity to drive innovation, efficiency, and cost savings,” said Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO, Box. “By combining the machine learning capabilities of Google Cloud with the critical data businesses manage and secure in Box, we are enabling our customers – for the first time – to unlock tremendous new value from their content, digitize manual workflows, and accelerate business processes.”“Box’s application of Google Cloud’s machine learning APIs brings to life the potential of AI in the enterprise,” said Fei-Fei Li, Chief Scientist, Google Cloud AI and Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University. “Understanding images remains a challenge for businesses and Box’s application of the Vision API demonstrates how the accessibility of machine learning models can unlock potential within a business’s own data. Ultimately it will democratize AI for more people and businesses.”