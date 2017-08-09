BlueJeans Network Names Quentin Gallivan as CEO

BlueJeans Network announced the appointment of Quentin Gallivan as its new CEO, replacing Krish Ramakrishnan, who continues on at the company as Innovation and Strategy and Executive Chairman.



Gallivan is a four-time CEO with deep experience guiding numerous industry-leading enterprise platform and cloud companies.

He was a founding executive at Verisign, and helped grow the company from a $20M revenue cloud security company serving the mid-market to a $1.5B revenue global cloud infrastructure player. He served as CEO of Postini, which grew to more than 35,000 customers and over 10 million users in 25 countries before its acquisition by Google. More recently, he was CEO of Pentaho, an open source business intelligence (BI) platform company which was acquired by Hitachi in 2015.



"BlueJeans is leading a once-in-a-generation transformation of the collaboration, meetings, and enterprise application spaces by building a world-class enterprise video platform delivered in the cloud," said Gallivan. "Krish and his team have done a phenomenal job in creating this new and exciting space while simultaneously building a company of significant scale with an impressive roster of large global enterprises. I'm excited to join this special company, helping to lead the organization in its next phase of expansion and growth. I look forward to partnering with Krish as he continues to drive innovation and strategic market development for BlueJeans."



