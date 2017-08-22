AT&T Rolls G.fast to MDUs in 22 Metros

AT&T is now rolling out G.fast Internet service for apartment and condominiums (MDUs) in 22 major metro areas across the United States. G.fast can be deployed immediately in MDUs in parts of the following metros:



Boston

Denver

Minneapolis

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Seattle

Tampa



Additionally, AT&T is offering G.fast to MDUs in parts of 14 other metros, including:



Albany, N.Y.; Baltimore; Buffalo, N.Y.; Cincinnati; Colorado Springs, Colo.; Hartford, Conn.; Omaha, Neb.; Pittsburgh; Portland, Ore.; Providence, R.I.; Richmond, Va.; Rochester, N.Y.; Washington, D.C.; Salt Lake City



Each of these metros is located outside of AT&T's traditional 21-state home Internet service-area.



"We're tapping into the existing internet infrastructure in some multifamily properties to bring ultra-fast internet in less time and with less disruption than replacing the network with fiber," said Ed Balcerzak, senior vice president, AT&T Connected Communities. "While fiber to the unit remains the best broadband solution for most properties where possible, G.fast and fixed millimeter-wave provide connectivity to properties that aren't able to support fiber. AT&T is committed to providing apartments and condos with connectivity across the nation, and innovations such as G.fast are helping us to do that."



http://about.att.com/story/att_g_fast_on_sale_now_to_apartment_and_condominium_properties.html



