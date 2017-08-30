AT&T flys drones in Texas to inspect cell towers

AT&T is deploying a fleet of 25 drones to areas in Southeast Texas to inspect cell towers to determine the hurricane's impact on its network.



AT&T said the drones can inspect areas that are still unreachable by cars or trucks because of flooding.



The company is also deploying two Satellite Cell on Wheels (Sat COLTs) in Beaumont, Texas and will stage 12 more in the area to support customers and first responders following the second landfall of Tropical Storm Harvey.



http://about.att.com/newsroom/hurricane_harvey_drones.html