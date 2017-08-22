AT&T Fiber extends its metro footprint

AT&T launched its fiber Internet service in 2 new metro areas – Biloxi-Gulfport, Miss. and Savannah, Georgia. The carrier also expanded availability to over 60 communities across 20 major metros.



AT&T Fiber is now available to over 5.5 million locations across 57 metros, up by 1.5 million this year so far. There are now over 2 million Internet subscribers using AT&T Fiber access. These plans include AT&T Internet 50, AT&T Internet 100 and AT&T Internet 1000.



AT&T plans to add another 1.5 million locations by the end of the year, which will total at least 7 million locations.



“The boundaries between work and home are collapsing,” said Eric Boyer, senior vice president - product marketing, AT&T. “Customers are using the ultra-fast speeds powered by AT&T Fiber to access remote desktops, stream entertainment, upload to social, use cloud based computing applications and more.”



AT&T Fiber is expanding in these metros:



Atlanta

Augusta

Birmingham

Chicago

Dallas

Detroit

Fresno

Indianapolis

Jacksonville

Los Angeles

Louisville

Memphis

Miami

Milwaukee

Nashville

Oklahoma

Sacramento

San Antonio

San Francisco

St. Louis



http://att.com/getfiber



