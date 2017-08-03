Arista's Q2 Revenue Jumps to $405mn, up 51% YoY

Arista Networks reports stronger than expected results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2017.



Revenue rose to $405.2 million, an increase of 20.8% compared to the first quarter of 2017, and an increase of 50.8% from the second quarter of 2016. GAAP gross margin was 64.1%, compared to GAAP gross margin of 63.9% in the first quarter of 2017 and 63.8% in the second quarter of 2016. GAAP net income was $102.7 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $38.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2016.



"As we complete our third anniversary of becoming a public company, I am pleased with our record results in Q2 2017,” stated Jayshree Ullal, Arista President and CEO. “Our substantial financial performance, customer success and industry recognition has accelerated the migration to mainstream cloud networking.”



