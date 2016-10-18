Apple picks Iowa for $1.3 billion data center

Apple will build a 400,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art data center in Waukee, Iowa, a town with a population of about 14,000 located in the center of the state, near Des Moines.



The investment is valued at $1.3 billion. Construction is expected to start early next year and be completed in 2020.



Google operates a major data center in Council Bluffs, Iowan



Facebook announced the fourth major expansion of its hyper-scale data center campus in Altoona, Iowa. Specifically, Facebook will add cold storage capabilities to the complex. The expansion will add more than 100,000 square feet to building 3. Cold storage of Facebook photos and other archival media is currently done at Facebook data centers in Prineville, Oregon and Forest City, North Carolina.

The new facility will run entirely on renewable energy from day one.“At Apple, we’re always looking at ways to deliver even better experiences for our customers. Our new data center in Iowa will help serve millions of people across North America who use Siri, iMessage, Apple Music and other Apple services — all powered by renewable energy,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is responsible for 2 million jobs in all 50 states and we’re proud today’s investment will add to the more than 10,000 jobs we already support across Iowa, providing even more economic opportunity for the community.”“At Apple, we’re always looking at ways to deliver even better experiences for our customers. Our new data center in Iowa will help serve millions of people across North America who use Siri, iMessage, Apple Music and other Apple services — all powered by renewable energy,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Apple is responsible for 2 million jobs in all 50 states and we’re proud today’s investment will add to the more than 10,000 jobs we already support across Iowa, providing even more economic opportunity for the community.”