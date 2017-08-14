Amazon Macie protects sensitive cloud data

Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced Amazon Macie, a new security service that uses machine learning to help customers prevent data loss by automatically discovering, classifying, and protecting sensitive data in AWS. The service protects data stored in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), with support for additional AWS data stores coming later this year.



AWS said its fully managed service continuously monitors data access activity for anomalies, and generates detailed alerts when it detects risk of unauthorized access or inadvertent data leaks. Amazon Macie recognizes sensitive data such as personally identifiable information (PII) or intellectual property, and provides customers with dashboards and alerts that give visibility into how this data is being accessed or moved. Customers pay only for the GBs of Amazon S3 content classified and the AWS CloudTrail events analyzed,.



