Alibaba's Q2 cloud revenue rises 96% to US$359 million

Alibaba Group reported that Q2 2017 revenue from cloud computing reach RMB2,431 million (US$359 million), up 96% year-over-year.



Alibaba said the number of paying customers of its cloud computing business grew to 1,011,000 from 874,000 in the previous quarter. Operating loss from cloud computing was RMB532 million (US$78 million) and adjusted EBITA loss was RMB103 million (US$15 million).



Alibaba Cloud launched several new products that lower the barrier of migrating large-scale data to cloud services for traditional companies. For example, Cloud Storage Gateway allows customers to seamlessly connect their on-premise storage with Alibaba Cloud storage. Lightning Cube, a petabyte-scale data transport solution, helps enterprises to transfer large amounts of data at high speed between their data centers and Alibaba Cloud through portable storage appliances.

Alibaba Cloud is expanding its Elastic Computing Service product portfolio. As of mid-August 2017, Alibaba Cloud is providing 19 types of Elastic Computing Service products that can be applied to 173 application scenarios, such as artificial intelligence, healthcare, video streaming, finance, e-commerce, and IoT.

Selected enterprise customers in China include: CITIC Group, a major state-owned multinational diversified company in China; China Huaneng Group, a fortune 500 company; PICC Finance, a subsidiary of PICC, one of the largest insurance companies in Asia.

Alibaba Cloud announced plans to build two new data centers in Malaysia and Indonesia, adding to its presence in over 14 countries and regions.

Alibaba Cloud is seeing improved revenue mix of higher valued-added services, as reflected by ongoing ARPU expansion.The company says market expansion is its top priority. Some highlights for Q2: