Aerohive: Growth in 802.11ac Wave 2 Dual 5 GHz APs

Aerohive Networks is reporting that sales of its dual 5 GHz-based 802.11ac Wave 2 access points accounted for 45 percent of its access point sales in Q2 of 2017. Dual 5 GHz delivers greater network efficiency and performance. Aerohive features artificial intelligence-assisted, software-definable radios (SDR) coupled with RF-IQ technology that can dynamically optimize dual 5 GHz environments for maximum efficiency and performance.



Aerohive said its AP250 and AP550 have both 802.11ac 5 GHz fixed and software-definable radios that can transmit on either the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz band. This allows the APs to operate in either 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz mode or dual 5 GHz mode. The latest updates enable these Aerohive access points to autonomously adapt with current environmental and client conditions, mitigating congestion challenges and providing higher network capacity and performance gains. These access points result in a better ROI than fixed-band radios, as both fixed and software-defined radios can be used at all times to serve clients.“The entire networking world is moving toward the software-defined model, which is what makes the dual 5 GHz solution so compelling,” said Changming Liu, chief technology officer and founder, Aerohive Networks. “We uniquely overcame many technical challenges to isolate radios to support simultaneous dual 5 GHz operation in a compact AP form factor, and give control back to the end user instead of the vendor, with software-defined radios that let them deploy the radio in the best mode they see fit for their environment. This not only gives the end user the best Wi-Fi experience, but also dramatic cost savings by deploying one AP instead of two with less interference, equipment, cabling, and power consumption.”