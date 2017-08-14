ADVA Completes MRV Acquisition

ADVA Optical Networking completed its previously announced acquisition of MRV Communications. The deal was valued at $69 million when it was first announced in July.



MRV Communications was founded in 1988 by Prof. Shlomo Margalit and Dr. Zeev Rav-Noy. The company is headquartered in Chatsworth, California and has R&D centers in Chelmsford, MA, and Yokneam, Israel.



In 2016, ADVA acquired Overture Networks to expand its Carrier Ethernet portfolio and create a NFV product suite, named Ensemble. Earlier this year, Ensemble was selected by Verizon for its virtual uCPE solution.