ADTRAN's NG-PON2 hits latency requirements for 5G

ADTRAN has demonstrated non-service impacting wavelength agility and ultra-low latency with its NG-PON2 solution, which the company is positioning as an SD-Access strategy for mobile networks.



While PON technologies have not previously addressed the low latency requirements for 5G backhaul, crosshaul, and fronthaul applications, ADTRAN has demonstrated non-service impacting wavelength switching in less than 50 milliseconds on its NG-PON2 OLTs. ADTRAN has also demonstrated sub-20 microsecond network latency through NG-PON2, enabling it to support 5G fronthaul applications .



The company also says its NG-PON2 wavelength agility delivers the reliability required to support Service Level Agreements (SLA) for mission critical applications. Non-service impacting wavelength agility also provides increased network resiliency and real-time elastic capacity, and delivers a mechanism to optimize utilization of available optical wavelengths in the access network.



“Network operators are looking for a more cost-effective, scalable and highly available network architecture to ensure that 5G services can be delivered anywhere, to anyone, at home, work or play,” said Ryan McCowan, Director of Portfolio Management for Fiber Access & Aggregation at ADTRAN.



https://www.adtran.com/index.php/adtran-upgrades-ng-pon2-to-support-5g-and-mission-critical-services