ADTRAN's new G.fast extends gigabit services 650m beyond fiber endpoint

ADTRAN introduced a new Gfast deployment model to enable network operators to deliver gigabit speeds as widely as possible throughout their networks.



This is accomplished by combining ADTRAN’s 2nd generation SDX 2200 series of 212MHz, reverse powered Gfast DPUs with the ADTRAN bonded Super-Vectoring (VDSL2 35b) technology, providing gigabit rates from existing cabinet infrastructure and thus extending gigabit services significantly.



ADTRAN said that while Fiber to the Distribution Point (FTTdp) or Building (FTTB) solutions extend fiber services by 50 -100m, its new Gigabit-to-the-Basement (GTTB) solution enables gigabit services to be extended out to 650m from where the fiber ends. This added distance eliminates construction requirements that can often delay service roll outs, enabling service providers to offer gigabit services in just days or weeks versus months or years.



“This innovative solution combines two next-generation ultra-broadband technologies, and allows service providers to use either fiber or bonded vectored VDSL2 to backhaul Gfast services,” said Werner Heinrich, Director, Portfolio Management, Broadband Solutions, ADTRAN. “This announcement showcases ADTRAN’s ability to deliver disruptive solutions to the market, utilizing our deep domain experience in sealed outside plant, reverse power and market leading ultra-broadband technologies like Gfast and Super-Vectoring to enable our customers to meet market demand and exceed their customers’ expectations.”



http://www.adtran.com