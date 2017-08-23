ADTRAN Launches Mosaic Open Network Alliance

ADTRAN is establishing a Mosaic Open Network Alliance (Mosaic Alliance) to bring together market participants dedicated to delivering, demonstrating and testing open and proven SDN and NFV solutions.



ADTRAN Mosaic serves as the foundation for this program.



The company said this new alliance builds on the success of its Mosaic SD-Access platforms. Through the program, ADTRAN is providing operators around the globe a single point of reference for best-of-breed SD-Access and NFV solutions.The Mosaic Alliance will provide a one-stop shop of uniquely vetted solutions, saving network operators the time and resources required to assess and substantiate vendors and offerings best suited for their open network demands, while reducing introduction risks posed to the operator’s business.



“By establishing the Mosaic Open Network Alliance, ADTRAN is promoting the acceleration of the industry’s transition to open, programmable, scalable networks, and alliance members play a key role in that transition,” said Chris Thompson, director of Mosaic software and solutions portfolio for ADTRAN. “The caliber of interoperability testing, integration and validation available to vendors in the Mosaic environment presents unique value and creates a single touch point for network operators to validate solution interoperability as they look to rollout SD-Access networks around the world.”



