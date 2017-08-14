ADTRAN Adds NG Firewall to its ProCloud Subscription

ADTRAN has expanded its ProCloud Subscription Services Suite with the addition of NG Firewall Powered by Untangle, which delivers content filtering, ransomware, malware and threat protection, application based shaping for bandwidth optimization, virtual private networks (VPN), etc.



ADTRAN's NG Firewall leverages cloud-based architecture that enables its MSP customer to deliver a customizable security service for business owners.



"ADTRAN's ProCloud Subscription Services Suite is a visionary program designed to equip MSPs with profitable best in breed solutions for small and medium business owners," said Scott Devens, chief executive officer of Untangle. "NG Firewall is a great addition to the portfolio and will enable ADTRAN's partners to tackle the challenges small businesses face in an increasingly threatening landscape where cybersecurity is critical."



Untangle, which is headquartered in San Jose, California, specializes in cybersecurity for the "below-enterprise" market, including businesses, home offices, nonprofits, schools and governmental organizations.



