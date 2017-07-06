ZTE launches 5G solution with access, core, bearer elements

ZTE announced at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017 the availability of its 5G integrated solution, a comprehensive suite of solution for 5G wireless access, core network and bearer network designed to help operators accelerate their 5G commercial network deployments.





ZTE's 5G integrated solution, based on a cloud-based network architecture design, provides customers with integrated 5G network infrastructure and will support 5G industry standards as they are approved while enabling the transition from 4G to 5G.





The 5G integrated solution features network slicing functionality, which enables support for multiple services and application scenarios, and is designed to allow service providers to adapt to a range of business models for different market verticals. In addition, the closed-loop application development and operation system based on devops facilitates rapid service release and deployment.





The flexible cloud architecture of ZTE's 5G integrated solution is designed to enable operators to build open networks with wireless access, core and bearer networks based on a SDN architecture for enhanced efficiency.





The solution includes ZTE's 5G RAN, which offers support for all bands and multiple access modes to help enable multi-network operations. The Cloud ServCore core network is based on cloud-native service architecture, with user-defined network functions and capabilities to meet the needs of development, testing, release and updates. The Flexhaul bearer network provides high transmission capacity with low latency and SDN-based dynamic network resources adjustment.



