ZTE expects H1 revenue of RMB 54.01bn, up 13.1% YoY

ZTE has announced preliminary financial results for the first half ended June 30, 2017, as follows:





1. Operating revenue for the first half of 2017 of RMB 54.01 billion (approximately $8.00 billion), up 13.1% compared with RMB 47.76 billion in first half of 2016.





2. Operating profit for the first half of RMB 3.29 billion, up 564.8% compared with RMB 495 million in first half of 2016.





3. Net profit attributable to shareholders of RMB 2.29 billion (approximately $339 million), up 29.8% compared with profit of RMB 1.77 billion in first half of 2016.

ZTE noted that in carrier networks it experienced growth in both operating revenue and gross profit for wireless communications and fixed-line and bearer systems as domestic carriers in China continued to invest in transmission and access systems for 4G projects. In the consumer business, it achieved growth in operating revenue and gross profit for handset products supported by overseas market development.



