WorldLink selects Nokia to upgrade backbone in Nepal to 100G

Nokia announced that WorldLink, the largest fixed broadband operator in Nepal, is upgrading a 650-km backbone network using its 1830 PSS (Photonic Service Switch) DWDM technology to support bandwidth-hungry entertainment and enterprise services across the country.





The WorldLink intercity network connects from Kathmandu to Bhairahawa and Birgunj, as well as providing international connectivity between Nepal and neighbouring countries including India. WorldLink serves around 120,000 residential broadband subscribers and 5,000 enterprise broadband circuits, and states it is connecting 10,000 residential FTTH service subscribers each month, creating increasing demand for network capacity.





The deployment of Nokia's optical network technology is designed to enable WorldLink to flexibly increase its network capacity, reach and density leveraging Nokia's programmable chipset, Photonic Service Engine-2 featuring super coherent technology (PSE-2s).





WorldLink is the largest Internet and network service provider in Nepal. The company owns its own leased fibre backbone and purchases IP bandwidth from IP transit locations including Mumbai, Chennai, Singapore and London, interconnecting with service providers such as Tata, Airtel, Singtel and Cogent.





The operator also interconnects with a number of Internet exchanges including NPIX in Nepal, Equinix in Singapore and LINX in London and has partnerships with content delivery network (CDN) operators such as Google, Facebook and Akamai.





WorldLink noted that it operates an advanced network based on equipment from vendors including Juniper and Cisco for IP/MPLS core and aggregation, Extreme Network for switching, Nokia and Huawei for access systems, as well as Nokia DWDM solutions. It operates an extensive national fibre backbone and access network serving 63 districts and offers services including high speed Internet up to 100 Mbit/s and HD IPTV services.







