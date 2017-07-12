Windstream joins ONAP project

Windstream, a major provider of advanced network communications services, announced that it has joined the Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP) Project as part of its commitment to work with peers in the open source community and to support the development of global standards for software defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualisation (NFV) technologies.





Windstream is a leader in implementing SDN technology, and as part of this effort recently launched its Software Defined Network Orchestrated Waves (SDNow) solution. Through membership of ONAP the company will be able to leverage the project's resources to promote technology standardisation and adoption in a complex, multi-vendor environment. It will also help Windstream to progressively develop its solutions for all customer segments and implement the technology to automate service ordering and installation.







