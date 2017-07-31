Windstream expands metro fibre, adds fixed-wireless

Windstream, a provider of advanced network communications, announced a major expansion of its metro fibre network in Indianapolis that will provide the area's growing business community with access to fibre and fixed-wireless infrastructure connecting to more local data centres and commercial buildings and to Windstream's national fibre network.





Windstream's latest metro fibre network expansion and the addition of fixed wireless access serves the areas of Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and Greenwood, as well as connecting its national network to key data centre campuses and commercial buildings in the Indianapolis area. The expansion will also enable business customers to utilise the operator's enterprise-class data, voice, network and cloud services.





A specific Indianapolis-based organisation that will benefit from Windstream's expansion is Hamilton Southeastern School District (HSSD), the second-largest school district in the Indianapolis metro area with more than 20,000 students across its 21 schools. Windstream noted that HSSD is an existing WAN customer.





Windstream's expansion in Indianapolis increases both the coverage of its network and the services that are available to local customers, including fixed wireless connectivity, unified communications, managed services, network security, business continuity, network solutions and cloud services.





Windstream is engaged in expanding its metro fibre networks across the U.S. as part of an initiative designed to support customers in the banking, financial services, legal services, education, healthcare, government, hospitality and retail sectors. In addition to Indianapolis, Windstream is expanding its metro networks in cities including Charlotte, Detroit, Nashville, Richmond, Little Rock, Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Dallas, St. Louis and Cleveland.





Windstream is a major provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions for consumers, businesses, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company supplies core transport solutions over local and long-haul fibre infrastructure spanning approximately 147,000 miles nationwide.



