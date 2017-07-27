Wave2Wave launches ROME 250 optical switching

Wave2Wave Solution based in Milpitas, California, a supplier of solutions enabling automated data centre connectivity, announced its ROME 250 Robotic Optical Switching platform, extending the ROME portfolio with a smaller, lower cost platform designed to allow telecom and data centre operators to migrate to software defined networking (SDN) down to the physical connectivity layer.





Wave2Wave stated that building on the success of the ROME 500 solution and the scalability of ROME fabric, the new ROME 250 offers increased granularity that is compatible with network architecture and software interfaces. As processing of data moves towards the network edge, ROME 250 is claimed to offer significant capex savings via support for 100's or 1,000's of network cross connect points, while also helping reduce opex to near zero.





The ROME 250 platform offers 256 fibre end points in a 19 inch 10 RU chassis, with te ability to support either single mode or multi-mode OM4 fibre connections. As with ROME 500, ROME 250 is integrated with a range of third party orchestration software platforms.

Describing the new solution, David Wang, founder and CEO of Wave2Wave, said, "ROME closes the last gap for a fully automated and software defined network in data centres and telecom infrastructure… ROME… (enables) a dynamic architecture and automated provisioning process".









* In October 2016, Wave2Wave introduced the EVO Switch+ connectivity solution, designed for spine-and-leaf networks with mixed data rates. EVO Switch+ is deployed alongside high density switches to simplify 100 to 25 Gbit/s or 40 to 10 Gbit/s network configurations to help IT managers implement projects.





Key features of the EVO Switch+ include: support for QSFP28 to SFP28 or QSFP+ to SFP+ optical interfaces; 1 U or 2 U form factors; and plug-and-play capability via MTP/MPO cables in either single mode or multi-mode.





EVO Switch+ serves as an add-on to Layer-2 switches from vendors including Arista, Brocade, Cisco, Dell and Juniper