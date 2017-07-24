Veracity delivers SDN-based secure net for U.S. DOE

Veracity Industrial Networks of Aliso Viejo, California, a developer of Industrial SDN-based technology for operational networks, announced the completion of the first phase of delivery to the U.S. Department of Energy for its Chess Master project, designed to ensure ICS network cybersecurity.

Veracity noted that that, recently a piece of malware known as Industroyer or Crash Override, designed to disrupt physical systems, was discovered and was used on an electric transmission station north of the city of Kiev, Ukraine, blacking out part of the city. Veracity is working with the DOE to help safeguard U.S. systems against such attacks.





The Chess Master project was established to research, develop, test and commercialise a security validation and policy enforcement application that connects into a flow controller for centralised management of field networks. For the project, Veracity is working with partners Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Ameren and Sempra Energy to enable these capabilities in industrial networks.





The company noted that Chess Master was preceded by Watchdog, a project that focused on using industrial SDN networks for cybersecurity.









* Veracity announced in February that it had been selected by the DOE for the Chess Master project. It stated that the project was tasked with delivering a security state policy enforcer application to run on the northbound interface of a flow controller, a DIN rail mount SDN Ethernet switch, an industrial control system extension to the open source SDN specification using OpenFlow, and the ability to encrypt/decrypt packets on a per-flow basis and automate key management functions.





* Veracity recently announced the appointment of a number of executives to support growth leveraging its Industrial SDN technology. The appointments included: Blue Lang, formerly chief architect and engineering leader for the SDN enterprise controller at Cisco, as senior product manager; Tom VanNorman as lead systems engineer; Eric Davidson as director of engineering; and Jay Williams as EVP of revenue generation;





* In 2016, Microsemi announced a collaboration with Veracity Security Intelligence, developing an enterprise-class security platform for operational technology (OT) networks, to develop secure networking solutions for industrial Ethernet deployments. Under the agreement, Microsemi also invested in Veracity as part of an early-stage funding transaction.



