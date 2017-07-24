UK alternate operator Call Flow selects ADTRAN XGS-PON solution for FTTH service

ADTRAN announced that Call Flow, an alternate network provider serving the south of England, has selected its XGS-PON solution for what is believed to be the UK's first symmetric multi-Gigabit FTTH services.





ADTRAN noted that broadband operator Call Flow is already offering fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC)-based services providing up to 100 Mbit/s bandwidth across southern England and has now selected its next generation 10 Gbit/s-capable FTTH solution to scale its services.





The new network architecture, which is compatible with Call Flow's existing FTTH network, is designed to deliver significantly higher symmetric multi-gigabit access performance to help the service provider differentiate its offering as it targets strategic expansion over the next 5–10 years.





By supporting 10 Gbit/s symmetric fixed wavelength PON over new and existing fibre infrastructures, XGS-PON is designed to enable a balance between performance and cost, thereby allowing Call Flow to address both residential and business subscribers simultaneously over a single, common optical distribution network.





ADTRAN believes that XGS-PON can double the effective life span of operators' optical distribution networks, helping to protect their network investments while providing the capacity to support new services. ADTRAN stated that was a pioneer in delivering 10 Gbit/s PON solutions, including contributing key technology that led to the introduction of XGS-PON as an ITU standard.





Call Flow is an alternate operator that has built superfast/ultrafast networks across Kent, East Sussex, Hampshire and Berkshire in southern England. Call Flow is a major user of BT Openreach's ducts and poles (PIA/DPA) and sub-loop unbundling (SLU/FTTC) assets.



